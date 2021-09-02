Advertisement

Minnesota man dies following industrial crane incident in Iron County, Mich.

49-year-old Neil Boser of Hillman, Minn. died after a crane boom snapped off and hit him.
FILE. Generic crane accident graphic.
FILE. Generic crane accident graphic.(KCRG)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASTADON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Minnesota man has died following an industrial crane incident in Iron County’s Mastadon Townhip.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Post, responded to the fatal industrial accident on August 31, at approximately 12:25 p.m. at the Hydroelectric Dam on Lower Dam Road.

Investigation found that employees of Waterworks Marine of Lacrosse, Wis., were moving a bulkhead into place using a barge-mounted crane, when the boom of the crane snapped off, striking a worker standing on the land.

Emergency medical personnel from Aspirus EMS, assisted by Alpha/Mastadon Township Fire Department, responded to the scene, but the Waterworks Marine worker, 49-year-old Neil Boser of Hillman, Minn., died from his injuries.

MSP Iron Mountain Post says the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is conducting follow up on the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Board members and the public held meaningful discussions about COVID-19 precautions at...
Special board meeting sparks mask mandate debate

Latest News

Seniors at the Marquette Regional History Center
Chocolay Township seniors tour Marquette Regional History Center
TV6's Tia Trudgeon live at Bothwell Middle School with a teacher on Sept. 1, 2021.
TV6 Morning News - Live from Bothwell Middle School Sept. 1
A First Alert smoke detector.
Residents urged to check smoke detector batteries and placement
FILE. Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer’s use of alert system