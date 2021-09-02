Advertisement

Mild weather stretches into Thursday, then rain chances west in the evening

High pressure, pleasant weather persists for most of Thursday until a Northern Plains system approaches late.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The high pressure regime holds serve in the U.P. until late Thursday, when a Northern Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes. The Polar jet stream then dips into the Upper Peninsula, with setting up a northwesterly pathway over the region for a series of upstream systems to bring rain shower chances to Upper Michigan during Labor Day Weekend.

Thursday: Patchy a.m. fog then increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers west in the evening; mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer inland and south)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers (few early to scattered late)

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday to Monday, Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County

Latest News

new month
A cool start to fall
High pressure still in play to produce cool morning temps and comfortably warm daytime highs...
Fall-like weather Wednesday as mild pattern continues
seasonably cool
Seasonably cool air ahead
Daytime highs stay close to seasonal throughout the week as high pressure builds over the region.
Mild and pleasant weather across the U.P. for the next several days