Mild weather stretches into Thursday, then rain chances west in the evening
High pressure, pleasant weather persists for most of Thursday until a Northern Plains system approaches late.
The high pressure regime holds serve in the U.P. until late Thursday, when a Northern Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes. The Polar jet stream then dips into the Upper Peninsula, with setting up a northwesterly pathway over the region for a series of upstream systems to bring rain shower chances to Upper Michigan during Labor Day Weekend.
Thursday: Patchy a.m. fog then increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers west in the evening; mild
>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer inland and south)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers (few early to scattered late)
>Highs: 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler
>Highs: 60s
Sunday to Monday, Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: 60s
