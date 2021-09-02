Mild weather stretches into Thursday, then rain chances west in the evening

The high pressure regime holds serve in the U.P. until late Thursday, when a Northern Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes. The Polar jet stream then dips into the Upper Peninsula, with setting up a northwesterly pathway over the region for a series of upstream systems to bring rain shower chances to Upper Michigan during Labor Day Weekend.

Thursday: Patchy a.m. fog then increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers west in the evening; mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer inland and south)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers (few early to scattered late)

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday to Monday, Labor Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

