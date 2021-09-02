Michigan school testing scores fall behind pre-pandemic levels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New test results show Michigan students fell behind during the pandemic.

Last spring U.P. students in grades 3rd through 8th took Michigan’s standardized test called M-STEP. Now, those results show students in nearly every grade in English and math lag behind results before the pandemic. However, school administrators say these results were expected…

“To be honest with you, none of us were surprised,” said Bryan DeAugustine, NICE Community Schools Superintendent.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Steve Patchin, Hancock Public Schools Superintendent.

U.P. superintendents not surprised, but trying to help students falling behind. After a school year filled with online learning and quarantining, school administrators say the pandemic is to blame for lower results.

“The quarantining that was being done and the bouncing in and out; I mean I had some students that were in out of quarantine three or four times and that’s going to have an impact on this,” said Patchin.

Many Upper Michigan schools followed the statewide decline. At NICE Community Schools, most grades that took the tests saw overall decreases from before the pandemic.

NICE’s superintendent says he’s been concerned about how useful standardized tests are for years.

“A state standardized test doesn’t really shake us up or make us jump around for joy on either end of that spectrum,” said DeAugustine. “We just look at it, use it as a piece of information and try to do the best we can for each of our individual kids.”

While most U.P. schools saw worse test results in most grades, Hancock Public Schools saw large improvements in some areas. Like a more than 20 percent increase in proficiency in fourth and fifth grade math.

“We’ll look at these things and we’ll break them down and compare them to our own notes that we’ve already been keeping. Then you just shift resources,” said Patchin.

Both superintendents say the test results aren’t surprising because they have already been talking to teachers about how students are doing. They say they will continue to work with students who need to be caught up this year.

