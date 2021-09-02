Masks required for students and staff in Munising Schools

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Masks will be required for all students and staff in the Munising School District when school begins on Tuesday, September 7.

“Nobody likes wearing a mask, masking is not fun but if it helps keep our students and our staff safe, then that’s what we’re going to be looking at and trying to evaluate that week to week,” said Paula Ackerman, president of the Munising School Board.

Parents and teachers came to the school board meeting to express opinions, but the decision was unanimous.

“There were people for masking, people against masking - certainly valid concerns against the masking in an educational setting,” said Ackerman.

One parent of an elementary-aged student says she believes this was the right decision for the community.

“The fact that none of our elementary school students can be vaccinated and also that we know that not every teacher or staff member is vaccinated,” said Kristin Fondriest, a parent of an elementary school student.

Those not in favor of mandatory masks say it can be difficult for special needs students to wear a mask and it’s harder for children to learn how to read.

“I really feel for our educators our teachers who have had to handle the brunt of all the stress of how to handle this,” said Fondriest.

The school board says state data and local COVID trends aided the decision tonight.

“It is certainly going to be our plan to look at numbers weekly and make decisions based on that,” said Ackerman.

The superintendent said 31.5 percent of people ages 12 to 19 are vaccinated in Alger County. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available for children 12 and older so elementary-aged children still aren’t eligible for the vaccine.

The Munising School Board says it will revisit the mask mandate each month at the board meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.