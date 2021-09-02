Advertisement

M-48 bridge maintenance projects in Chippewa County start September 8

The location of the two M-48 bridges over the east branch of the Munuscong River near Stalwart...
The location of the two M-48 bridges over the east branch of the Munuscong River near Stalwart in Chippewa County.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA CO., Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $200,000 to repair two M-48 bridges over the east branch of the Munuscong River near Stalwart in Chippewa County.

Work includes structural repairs of the wing walls and bridges. MDOT says this project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridges.

One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals at each location. The eastern bridge will have a lane closed from September 8 through September 16. The western bridge will have a lane closed from September 17 through September 21. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

