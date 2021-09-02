M-48 bridge maintenance projects in Chippewa County start Sept. 8

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $200,000 to repair two M-48 bridges over the east branch of the Munuscong River near Stalwart in Chippewa County.

Work includes structural repairs of the wing walls and bridges.

Work begins Wednesday, Sept. 8, with estimated completion on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals at each location.

The eastern bridge will have a lane closed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 16. The western bridge will have a lane closed from Sept. 17 through Sept. 21.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

MDOT says this project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridges.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.