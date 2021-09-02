Lions, Falcons can’t find the back of the net in women’s soccer

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a defensive battle as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (0-0-1) finished with a 0-0 tie after two overtime periods with Northland (0-0-1), Wednesday afternoon at McAfee Field.

The first half should have been called the Battle of Midfield. The defenses kept the ball in the middle as there were just five shots combined.

The second half saw Finlandia and Northland stepped up offensively. At the 56:45 mark, sophomore Aspen Wallin made a diving save to keep the game scoreless. Less than two minutes later, junior Maddy Waterman had a bullet that was stopped at the last minute.

The overtime periods saw the Lions and Lumberjills jockeying for a good opportunity. Senior Daisia Knowles had great scoring chances that just missed in each overtime period.

Finlandia had 13 shots with six on goal, nine corner kicks and was called for seven fouls. Wallin recorded three saves in getting a shutout in her collegiate debut.

Northland had nine shots with three on goal, one corner kick and was called for seven fouls. Elysabeth Lough had six saves.

Finlandia stays in the friendly confines of McAfee, Saturday, Sept. 4 playing Mount Mary. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.