Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer’s use of alert system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature want to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to send statewide emergency alerts to wireless devices and broadcast stations except for “immediate” threats.

The Democratic governor’s administration used a public alert system last year to notify residents of stay-at-home orders to curb COVID-19, frustrating GOP lawmakers.

Under legislation approved Wednesday, the system couldn’t be activated to announce new laws or executive orders unless it is necessary to “respond to an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property.”

The governor will veto the bill.

