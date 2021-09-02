Iron County campground closes after Labor Day for the year

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - After Labor Day, Runkle Lake Campground is boarding up for the season, and management says the park was filled almost every weekend.

“We had our adult softball tournaments that we had for fundraisers for our little league, we had festivals that were put on by our economic chamber alliance which also helped bring people to the area,” said Kara Woolard, Runkle Lake Campground Manager.

The campground opened a new exchange station for fresh and bathing water, as well as a new boardwalk after memorial day. Runkle Lake has 33 sites.

“We have campsites one through 17 have full hook-up, and then our campsites 18 through 33 are just basic water and electric. We do offer 50 and 30-amp service,” Woolard said.

The city of crystal falls owns the campground, and a parks and recreation committee will work on camper requested upgrades.

“As far as clearing stumps, updating the electricity on the opposite side of the, where we don’t have the full hook-up. People look forward to that,” Woolard said.

The campground provides large pavilions and waterfront access for campers, as well as activities like softball, basketball and beach volleyball. During the off-season, the campground is still being used.

“We do host some of our infrastructure workers. That only lasts a little while,” Woolard said. “We are able to host some for the completion of our infrastructure projects in Crystal Falls.”

The campground will re-open again next year after Memorial Day. Woolard says next season, campers may see an increase to nightly rates, as more amenities are being added.

