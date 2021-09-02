Advertisement

Gwinn Schools and Marquette City Police provide school bus safety tips

By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - At Gwinn Area Community Schools, administrators want to ensure students get to and from school safely, especially on a bus from pick-up to drop-off.

“The most important thing is to make sure that bus is completely stopped,” said Superintendent Brandon Bruce. “Drivers have plenty of time. We’re not in any kind of a hurry. They don’t need to rush to the door. Wait for it to open.”

Bruce advises kids to listen to the driver and stay in their seats.

“In the many years that I’ve been involved in education, there have been some situations where a bus has slid off the road,” he stated. “We want to make sure students are properly facing forward with their feet on the floor.”

As Bruce reminds students to follow the rules, other drivers on the road are advised to be aware of the red lights. Marquette City Police Detective Nate Dawson says violators could face significant trouble.

“Here in Marquette, it’s a $200 ticket and three points on a driver’s license,” Dawson explained, “which will then affect insurance rates for quite some time.”

While bus drivers can report any violators to the police, Dawson says for the past couple years, officers have occasionally ridden on the buses to catch those drivers.

“If we get a driver that says ‘I’ve had a number of vehicles going by my bus,’” he explained, “and if they feel it needs a little bit more enforcement, we will have that set up again and ticket those drivers.”

As the wheels on the bus go round and round, both Dawson and Bruce want all drivers and kids to be safe all through the towns.

