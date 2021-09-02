Advertisement

Forsyth Township man arrested for child sexually abusive activity charges

25-year-old Jesse James Brown is facing eleven felony counts related to sexual assault and exploitation of children.
Jesse James Brown mugshot.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Forsyth Township man is awaiting arraignment in Marquette County on charges of child sexually abusive activity and criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Forsyth Township Police Department, 25-year-old Jesse James Brown is facing eleven felony counts related to sexual assault and exploitation of children.

Brown faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), first degree; involving a child under the age of 13
  • Seven counts of CSC, second degree; involving a child under the age of 13
  • One count of child sexually abusive activity
  • One count of using a computer to commit child sexually abusive activity

According to Forsyth Township Police, when the lengthy investigation began, Brown was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in North Carolina.

After he was charged, Brown was arrested and extradited back to Marquette County. He arrived at the Marquette County Jail in Marquette on Aug. 17 where he remains. Brown is scheduled for arraignment in Marquette County District Court on Sept. 23.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Navy Criminal Investigation Services (NCIS), and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Forsyth Township Police Department with the case.

Anyone with additional information related to the allegations against Brown is asked to contact Forsyth Township Police Department at 906-346-9224 ext. 0, or leave a message for the investigating detective at ext. 4.

Forsyth Township Police remind the public that the charges are only allegations, and Brown is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

