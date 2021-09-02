Dry stretch ends soon

High pressure moves out today. Times of on and off rain showers become the trend into the weekend. Light showers move in by tomorrow morning with more widespread showers on Saturday.

Today: Becoming cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low to mid-70s south

Friday: Cloudy with light scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with light widespread showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and dry

>Highs: Cont. 60s

