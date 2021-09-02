Advertisement

Dry stretch ends soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure moves out today. Times of on and off rain showers become the trend into the weekend. Light showers move in by tomorrow morning with more widespread showers on Saturday.

Today: Becoming cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low to mid-70s south

Friday: Cloudy with light scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with light widespread showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and dry

>Highs: Cont. 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Some workers make Stormy Kromer's original cap at its factory in Ironwood.
Made in the UP: Stormy Kromer

Latest News

High pressure, pleasant weather persists for most of Thursday until a Northern Plains system...
Mild weather stretches into Thursday, then rain chances west in the evening
new month
A cool start to fall
High pressure still in play to produce cool morning temps and comfortably warm daytime highs...
Fall-like weather Wednesday as mild pattern continues
seasonably cool
Seasonably cool air ahead