Copper Harbor Trails Fest happening this weekend

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Harbor Trails Festival rolls into town this weekend.

It brings a whole lot of beer, plenty of local business and almost 400 mountain bikers to Copper Harbor.

“We’re really excited for it to return in 2021,” said Keweenaw Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Brad Barnett. “It was canceled last year, but it’s coming back with a vengeance.”

After missing out last year – the Copper Harbor Trails Club is pleased to announce a new downhill trail that will be used in the festival.

“There’s a lot of technical berms, they’ve scraped some dirt off of some rock faces,” said Copper Harbor Trails Club Vice President, Chris Guivert. “So, some really steep rock drops. That’s probably one of the more exciting events to watch.”

If you’re not going to be on two wheels this weekend, you can also check out all the beer vendors that will be available. Or, if that doesn’t suit you, Guivert says there’s another event worth watching, too.

The Trails Fest’s largest and longest event will be the cross-country race. It begins 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning with 15- and 30-mile options.

“We usually line up kind of near the community center on one of the side streets downtown,” added Guivert. “We usually get the local fire department involved, they usually start with the fire truck, that’s at least how it’s been done in the past.”

Barnett adds that anyone who attends trail fest, rider or attendee, will see great local music as well. There are also plenty of volunteer and spectator opportunities.

For more information about Copper Harbor Trails Festival, check out the Trails Club website, or the participant guide.

