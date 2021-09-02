Chocolay Township seniors tour Marquette Regional History Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Chocolay Senior Center were out on the town Thursday afternoon. The fully vaccinated group started off with lunch at the Courtyards Restaurant in South Marquette.

After that they went to the Marquette Regional History Center for a tour of the special exhibit currently called the Story Behind their Clothes. They then toured the main gallery and upper level of the history center.

“We like to get out and see things around our community and also it works to eliminates the isolation that some people have at this age and so it’s an outlet for them to come out and be social and we get out and explore our community,” said Volunteer Activities Director for the Chocolay Senior Center, Bob Mercure.

Starting September 7 the Superior Alliance for Independent Living or SAIL is putting on a program at the Chocolay Township Senior Center. They’ll be doing that program on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout September from 3-4 p.m.

