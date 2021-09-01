Advertisement

Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted Tuesday morning while working with Alabama Power.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb, of Kellyton, and Layton River Ellison, of Alexandria.

Both men worked with Pike Electric and were contracted to assist Alabama Power with storm restoration in Adger.

James Banner, a senior vice president with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

The accident is under investigation.

