Superior Educators announces first recipient

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program, called Superior Educators looks for teachers and school staff that go the extra mile.

It looks for educators who make a difference at their schools and connect with their students.

Recipients are awarded a gift card and gain recognition for their hard work.

This is why the committee is pleased to announce Theresa Amos of Ontonagon Area Schools as its very first Superior Educator.

Superior Educators Committee Member Hillary Sundblad says Amos is very deserving of the award.

“[Theresa] is always doing everything she can and more to make sure that everybody feels comfortable and safe,” said Sundblad. “I’m just thrilled to be able to name her our first Superior Educator.”

Want to showcase a Superior Educator in the Copper Country?

Check out the Superior Educators website, where you can learn more about the program and send in your nominations.

