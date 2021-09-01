Advertisement

Superior Educators announces first recipient

Portage Health Foundation is shining a spotlight on Copper Country educators.
Theresa Amos and her class head off to lunch.
Theresa Amos and her class head off to lunch.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program, called Superior Educators looks for teachers and school staff that go the extra mile.

It looks for educators who make a difference at their schools and connect with their students.

Recipients are awarded a gift card and gain recognition for their hard work.

This is why the committee is pleased to announce Theresa Amos of Ontonagon Area Schools as its very first Superior Educator.

Superior Educators Committee Member Hillary Sundblad says Amos is very deserving of the award.

“[Theresa] is always doing everything she can and more to make sure that everybody feels comfortable and safe,” said Sundblad. “I’m just thrilled to be able to name her our first Superior Educator.”

Want to showcase a Superior Educator in the Copper Country?

Check out the Superior Educators website, where you can learn more about the program and send in your nominations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
Some workers make Stormy Kromer's original cap at its factory in Ironwood.
Made in the UP: Stormy Kromer
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man

Latest News

Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market having a great as summer winds down
School gives health update after first week of classes
NMU gives health update after first week of classes
MDOT and Marquette County Sheriff urge drivers to be safe during Labor Day Weekend
U.P. drivers urged to travel carefully during Labor Day Weekend
The posters are in Spanish and English to reach as many people as possible.
New partnership with MDOT encourages parents to discuss substance abuse