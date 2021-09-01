Advertisement

Soo Line engine to be restored

The engine is located along US-2 in Gladstone.
The Soo Line engine in Gladstone.
The Soo Line engine in Gladstone.(John Pickard)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A train in Gladstone is getting a makeover. The Soo Line engine along US-2 will be cleaned and repainted in the upcoming weeks.

The engine was taken out of commission in 1950 and in 1960, it was donated to the City of Gladstone. Gladstone used to be a major stop along the route from Minneapolis to Sault Ste. Marie.

The only remaining member of the original retired member of the Soo Line says it’s great to see people preserving the engine.

“I’ve been retired for 30-something years, 40 years I guess. But it’s still a railroad though. I still enjoy it, very much,” said Jack Soderman, the last original member of the Soo Line Railroad Retirees.

The train will be cleaned and painted and the shelter the engine sits under will be fixed to get rid of the pigeons.

