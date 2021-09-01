Advertisement

Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brazilian man who died in a plane crash in South America in 2005 was responsible for the slayings of three Florida women two decades ago.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said DNA identified the culprit as Roberto Fernandes, who fled to Brazil shortly after his final victim’s body was discovered in Miami.

Brazil has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Investigators said all three women who were slain had substance abuse problems and turned to prostitution to support their habits.

Fernandes died in a 2005 plane crash. His body was exhumed in Brazil to check for the DNA match.

