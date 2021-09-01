Republicans look to make election changes through citizen-led petition

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to polls for next year’s election, Republicans want you to see big changes.

A new petition effort, called ‘Secure MI Vote’, hopes to adjust Michigan’s voter ID law.

The changes include requiring in-person voters show a photo ID, banning election officials from sending out absentee ballot applications to voters who did not request them and require voters that apply for an absentee ballot include their driver license number.

“The ultimate goal is to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat and restore people’s confidence in the election,” said Jamie Roe, Secure MI Vote Spokesperson.

The petition effort comes after Republicans introduced 39 election bills to make some of the same changes. Governor Whitmer has promised to veto them if they are passed.

In April, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said a potential petition effort like this one shows the GOP’s intention.

“Let’s be really clear, they want to undermine voter turnout for 2022,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, D-Michigan. “They are afraid of having a similar voter turnout and how it will work or not work for them in 2022.”

Petitions like this are allowed through a portion of the Michigan Constitution that allows citizen-led petitions to potentially become law.

If the petition gets at least 340,047 valid signatures the effort then goes to state lawmakers. If the Republican-controlled legislature approves it, it then becomes law without needing Governor Whitmer’s signature.

Some Democrats who have criticized the process saying it doesn’t accurately represent most Michigan voters.

“If people think it’s wrong to exercise your rights guaranteed by the constitution, I would take issue with that,” said Roe.

The petition’s spokesperson says he hopes to have these changes made for the 2022 election and will be collecting signatures in the U.P. as early as next month.

