Advertisement

North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Burt Township Schools in Grand Marais, Mich.
Face masks to be required at Burt Township School District
Some workers make Stormy Kromer's original cap at its factory in Ironwood.
Made in the UP: Stormy Kromer

Latest News

Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
A viewer photo showing emergency personnel responding to the pedestrian/vehicle incident in...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer