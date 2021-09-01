Advertisement

NMU gives health update after first week of classes

Masks are required in all indoor areas, except for dorm rooms and offices
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Northern Michigan University gave an update on how the start to the year has gone amongst the pandemic.

At first, masks only had to be worn during classes. Now, masks must be worn in any indoor areas regardless of vaccination status, except for personal spaces like dorms and offices.

On Monday, two people were in quarantine at Spooner Hall. As of Wednesday, that number is zero.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says so far, everyone has been compliant with protocols.

“They understand,” he said. “We’ve all been through it together. And so, that is going well. Classes are happening. We have tents set up outside if a class wants to come out and have class outdoors.”

Right now, a little over 74% of the campus population is fully vaccinated. Tests are available at the campus health center if anyone needs one.

