New partnership with MDOT encourages parents to discuss substance abuse

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new partnership is trying to reach parents in an untraditional way to discuss substances and drug abuse.

MDOT has partnered with TalkSooner.org to put new posters for drug resources at MDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state.

TalkSooner is a Michigan-based parent resource for substance use prevention among youth and is encouraging families to have important ‘’drug talk’' conversations with their kids and teens.

Each poster will have more information about the TalkSooner website and a QR code to scan for more resources.

“So it’s meant to encourage parents to keep the dialog open and ongoing. Don’t make it be a onetime shot and try to keep it as positive as possible. So sometimes we hear that kids are much more receptive to the idea that they can ask their parents questions instead of feeling like if they ask their parents will assume, they’re guilty or they’ve done something,” said Community Mental Health Prevention Specialist Heidi Denton.

The posters can be found at all 77 of MDOT’s welcome centers and rest areas.

For more information on TalkSooner.org, click here.

