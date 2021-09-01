Advertisement

New partnership with MDOT encourages parents to discuss substance abuse

MDOT has partnered with TalkSooner.org to put new posters for drug resources at MDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state.
The posters are in Spanish and English to reach as many people as possible.
The posters are in Spanish and English to reach as many people as possible.(TalkSooner)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new partnership is trying to reach parents in an untraditional way to discuss substances and drug abuse.

MDOT has partnered with TalkSooner.org to put new posters for drug resources at MDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state.

TalkSooner is a Michigan-based parent resource for substance use prevention among youth and is encouraging families to have important ‘’drug talk’' conversations with their kids and teens.

Each poster will have more information about the TalkSooner website and a QR code to scan for more resources.

“So it’s meant to encourage parents to keep the dialog open and ongoing. Don’t make it be a onetime shot and try to keep it as positive as possible. So sometimes we hear that kids are much more receptive to the idea that they can ask their parents questions instead of feeling like if they ask their parents will assume, they’re guilty or they’ve done something,” said Community Mental Health Prevention Specialist Heidi Denton.

The posters can be found at all 77 of MDOT’s welcome centers and rest areas.

For more information on TalkSooner.org, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Prison bars image.
Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
Some workers make Stormy Kromer's original cap at its factory in Ironwood.
Made in the UP: Stormy Kromer
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man

Latest News

Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market having a great as summer winds down
School gives health update after first week of classes
NMU gives health update after first week of classes
MDOT and Marquette County Sheriff urge drivers to be safe during Labor Day Weekend
U.P. drivers urged to travel carefully during Labor Day Weekend
Theresa Amos and her class head off to lunch.
Superior Educators announces first recipient