MDOT Portage Lake Lift Bridge project slows down

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - MDOT says its Portage Lift Bridge project is taking a bit longer than expected.

Originally, repairs to the bridge’s finger joints were supposed to be finished by the end of August.

Now, after finding more to fix, MDOT is saying drivers can expect the bridge to be down to one lane in each direction through the end of October. Potentially, even into November.

However, MDOT says in the meantime it is trying to mediate bridge traffic backups.

“They’ve allowed us to restrict those lifts from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative. “The morning rush period. Then, also from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. So, hopefully [that] will provide some relief from the backups that happen when we have to lift and there’s a lot of traffic.”

MDOT says it asks for your patience as it continues to work on the lift bridge.

