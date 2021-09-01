Marinette Police to hold Community Outreach Program beginning next month

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The City of Marinette Police Department will hold its second Community Outreach Program beginning next month.

The classes will be held at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Marinette Campus from October 2021 to March 2022.

“Participants will be given a realistic view of the department and how we operate,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Classes will be on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. central and the final class will be a hands on practical exercise.

Participants are also invited to do a 4-hour ride along at the end of the program.

For more information, or to register, please call 715-732-5200 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. central.

Dates and class topics are:

Oct. 19, 2021-Use of Force, Defense and Arrest Tactics, Firearms

Nov. 16, 2021- K9 and Drug Unit Operations

Dec. 14, 2021- Emergency Vehicle Operations and Patrol Tactics

Jan. 18, 2022- Constitutional Law and Investigative Techniques

Feb. 22, 2022- Operating While Impaired and Drug Recognition

Mar. 29, 2022- Practical Exercises on All Topics

