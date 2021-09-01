Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLUC) - More details are emerging about the man killed by other inmates at a western Michigan prison.

Joshua Stead had been locked up since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.

The 40-year-old Stead was killed Saturday when two men at the Brooks prison attacked him with a weapon and walked out of his cell moments later.

The Corrections Department says state police are investigating.

In 2017, Stead pleaded no contest to assault and fleeing from a police officer.

Records show he had previous convictions in Genesee, Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.