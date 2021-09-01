Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county
Joshua Stead had been locked up downstate since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLUC) - More details are emerging about the man killed by other inmates at a western Michigan prison.
Joshua Stead had been locked up since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.
The 40-year-old Stead was killed Saturday when two men at the Brooks prison attacked him with a weapon and walked out of his cell moments later.
The Corrections Department says state police are investigating.
In 2017, Stead pleaded no contest to assault and fleeing from a police officer.
Records show he had previous convictions in Genesee, Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.
