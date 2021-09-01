Advertisement

Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county

Joshua Stead had been locked up downstate since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County.
Prison bars image.
Prison bars image.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLUC) - More details are emerging about the man killed by other inmates at a western Michigan prison.

Joshua Stead had been locked up since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.

The 40-year-old Stead was killed Saturday when two men at the Brooks prison attacked him with a weapon and walked out of his cell moments later.

The Corrections Department says state police are investigating.

In 2017, Stead pleaded no contest to assault and fleeing from a police officer.

Records show he had previous convictions in Genesee, Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.

