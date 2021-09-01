Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Palmer

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon in Palmer.

According to the MSP Negaunee Post, at about 4:00 p.m. Aug 31, troopers were called to a home on Nicholas Avenue in Palmer to investigate an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

MSP says investigation showed 34-year-old Jeffrey Rankinen was unloading construction materials from a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche in a private driveway when the driver of the Avalanche, William Judkins put the vehicle in reverse and inadvertently hit Rankinen.

Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene by responding personnel. Rankinen was then transported by EMS to UP Health System Marquette for treatment where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Forsyth Township Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Township EMS/Fire and UPHS EMS assisted the MSP at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.