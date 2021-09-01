Made in the UP: Ironwood Plastics

This the final part in a two-part series. The first episode featuring Stormy Kromer can be found by clicking here.

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Every minute plastic parts sent across the globe are made at a manufacturer in Ironwood.

“People really don’t understand that this happens in Ironwood, Michigan,” said Chris Golembeski, Ironwood Plastics Production Manager.

Golembeski oversees the four to six million plastic parts produced at this facility every month. Most of the product goes to cars including pieces that help you get fuel into your vehicle.

“To know that something you make is on a Porsche, or one a Ford F-150, or its on a jet somewhere; it’s just amazing to think of what we actually do here,” said Golembeski.

Some of Ironwood Plastics’ major customers include Honeywell, 3M and Caterpillar.

As Golembeski starts giving me a tour, he explains that the final product starts with resin pellets.

Ironwood Plastics stores its pellets before it is sent to a press to start making the product.

“The vacuum system will draw all the material from our bin out to the press and that’s where we will actually start feeding that material into our injection unit and start making our plastic material,” said Golembeski.

That vacuum systems leads to 31 presses.

“Inside this injection unit is our screw and our barrel,” said Golembeski. “The barrel is basically like a big auger. What it’s going do is spin, feed the material forward and it’s actually going to cause some sheer heat and melt the material down from its pellet form into a liquid form.”

Golembeski says from there the plastic is injected into the mold, heated and then cooled. After that the mold opens up and the finished product is picked.

See more of this process in the video above.

Golembeski says Ironwood Plastics continues to use robots to ramp up its production. Employees are now checking the quality of products more than making them.

“When you think of, ‘Oh here’s Ironwood Plastics automating 90 percent of what we do here, they aren’t going to need as many people,’ that is not the case,” said Golembeski.

Right now, Ironwood Plastics employs more than 130 people and is looking to hire more starting at entry level positions.

During the pandemic, Golembeski says getting product was an issue.

“Our customers and suppliers worked with a lot,” said Golembeski. “They all went through the same thing, we weren’t by ourselves. They knew what we were going through and they worked with us. They would go to other vendors and see if they had material waiting for them so they could get it to us.”

Golembeski says those problems have improved, but delays can still happen. Now, Ironwood Plastics says it is focused on growing around the world from one of its factories right here in the U.P.

So the next time you start up your car, you know where at least some of it could have been made.

