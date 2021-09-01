Advertisement

Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
ATLANTA – Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced Wednesday that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana.’

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)(WBRC FOX6 News)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081

