Friends of Porkies sets up artist gallery

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of the Porkies, a non-profit group is putting on display some of the best works from its Artist-In-Residence program.

Every year, the group hosts several artists over the summer to stay in a rustic cabin in the Porcupine Mountains.

There, they are given time to produce Porcupine-Mountains-related art.

Which, Friends of the Porkies President Sally Berman says makes for some remarkable works.

“The artists have done a really great job of displaying that, and not just visually,” said Berman. “We’ve got great visual art, we also have fantastic written pieces. We’ve got one poem that brings tears to my eyes every time I read it.”

If you’re interested in seeing the artwork, the gallery will be on display at the Ontonagon Theatre this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.