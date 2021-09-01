Advertisement

Feeding America food distribution helps feed 300 families in Marquette

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 300 families in Marquette were able to get some fresh, free groceries Wednesday afternoon. A Feeding America food truck brought more than 15,000 pounds of food to Lakeview Arena for distribution. Anyone in the community could receive food, there are no requirements and no questions asked.

“It’s really fulfilling to connect and to be able to offer groceries with no expectations or strings attached whatsoever, if anyone is hungry and could use some extra groceries we are glad to distribute,” said Lydia Bucklin from the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan.

Volunteers for Wednesdays distribution were from the United Way, Messiah Lutheran, the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, Bennet Media, Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions.

