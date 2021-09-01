Fall-like weather Wednesday as mild pattern continues

High pressure building over Ontario drives in cooler, drier air to the U.P. Wednesday. The mostly clear overnight conditions allow for sufficient cooling with areas of the western interior potentially dropping to temperatures in the 30s. Warming up to seasonal daytime highs in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and light northerly breezes.

The high pressure eventually breaks down early Thursday, as a series of upstream systems bring rain shower chances to Upper Michigan during Labor Day Weekend.

Wednesday: Chance of patchy morning fog especially along the western interior, otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s near Lake Superior to Mid 70s inland

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers west late

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; breezy and getting humid

>Highs: 70

Sunday, Monday - Labor Day & Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; breezy, less humid and cooler

>Highs: 60s

