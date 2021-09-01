Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market having a great as summer winds down

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market continues their season at the Commons off Third Street. Wednesday night the market brought customers to see farm-fresh products and handmade crafts. They also had some live music Wednesday from the Superior String Alliance.

Only two more Wednesday markets remain for the season but organizers say it’s been a great year for vendors and the market as a whole.

“The season has been going fabulous, a lot of our vendors are reporting record sales from the entire time being with our market so we’re really excited about that, customers seem really happy, we’ve been having great turnout both from locals as well as tourists, we moved in a lot of cool additional new things this year too,” said Market Manager, Sara Johnson.

The Wednesday outdoor market wraps up September 15. They also have outdoor markets Saturday mornings, those go until October 30.

