A cool start to fall
The pattern continues the same as high pressure remains north. Plan for seasonably cool temps, sunshine, and dry conditions. A weak front will move in during the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible on Friday, but more light rain likely on Saturday. Temperatures will also dip below normal this weekend through early next week.
Today: AM Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and dry
>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south
Thursday: Clouds increase becoming mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south
Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers
Highs: Mainly Upper 60s
Saturday: Cloudy with light showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the north
>Highs: Mid 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles
>Highs: Cont. 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: More 60s
