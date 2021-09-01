A cool start to fall

The pattern continues the same as high pressure remains north. Plan for seasonably cool temps, sunshine, and dry conditions. A weak front will move in during the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible on Friday, but more light rain likely on Saturday. Temperatures will also dip below normal this weekend through early next week.

Today: AM Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and dry

>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south

Thursday: Clouds increase becoming mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south

Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers

Highs: Mainly Upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with light showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the north

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles

>Highs: Cont. 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: More 60s

