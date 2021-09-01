Bus safety drills prepare students for emergencies

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - While this is only a drill, 8th graders practiced escaping from a bus today like a real emergency. For Forest Park School in Crystal Falls, this is the third annual drill, aimed at promoting bus safety.

“We want the children to act, and not just react to a situation. If they see it with their own two eyes and perform it, hopefully that brings back a sense of realization to them of what to do in case of an emergency,” said Dan Kurtz, Forest Park School Transportation Coordinator.

The bus has front and rear exits, plus overhead and emergency windows. Michigan law does not require the drills, but Kurtz says it is vital to student and staff safety.

“Kindergarten, first and second grade, we want to just get them used to the size and magnitude of a school bus,” Kurtz said. “Where to stand, how to stay in their seat safely. Then, as we get the older students, we want them to understand drivers will need them in case there is an emergency.”

The bus can hold up to 72 students. The school tries to keep that below 55. Staff say these drills can save lives.

“During a real emergency is not the time that we need to talk to kids about how to use the equipment,” Kurtz said. “We feel it’s very important that the kids understand respect and know how to use the emergency exits and the equipment in the school bus.”

For the older students, staff adds a smoke machine, to show how difficult it is to see during a fire. Staff will run safety drills with all grades, K-12, throughout the school year. Administration says the best time to educate students is before an accident.

