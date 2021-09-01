Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bark River man has entered a plea for the beating death of his father in Menominee County nearly two years ago.

35-year-old Gary Phillips-Donovan was charged with Homicide Open Murder and two counts of Home Invasion in November 2019, for the beating death of his father, 74-year-old Michael Donovan.

On August 30, Phillips-Donovan pleaded no contest to the charge of Second Degree Murder. He previously had a jury trial scheduled for April 2021, but that was postponed due to coronavirus.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for November 5, 2021.

According to court documents, 74-year-old Michael Donovan, the adopted father of Phillips-Donovan, was found in the detached garage of his home at W546 US-2/41 in Harris Township early Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

He had extensive trauma to his head and face.

After performing an autopsy, Menominee County Deputy Medical Examiner Joel Hensley reported that Michael Donovan most likely died from blunt force trauma to the head and ruled it a homicide.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.