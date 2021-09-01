Advertisement

Bark River man enters plea for beating death of his father in Menominee County

Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in Menominee County. (photo by Menominee County Jail, WLUC) (WJRT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bark River man has entered a plea for the beating death of his father in Menominee County nearly two years ago.

35-year-old Gary Phillips-Donovan was charged with Homicide Open Murder and two counts of Home Invasion in November 2019, for the beating death of his father, 74-year-old Michael Donovan.

On August 30, Phillips-Donovan pleaded no contest to the charge of Second Degree Murder. He previously had a jury trial scheduled for April 2021, but that was postponed due to coronavirus.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for November 5, 2021.

According to court documents, 74-year-old Michael Donovan, the adopted father of Phillips-Donovan, was found in the detached garage of his home at W546 US-2/41 in Harris Township early Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

He had extensive trauma to his head and face.

After performing an autopsy, Menominee County Deputy Medical Examiner Joel Hensley reported that Michael Donovan most likely died from blunt force trauma to the head and ruled it a homicide.

