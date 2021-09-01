Alger County Kiwanis Club completes three-month recycling project and survey

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Alger County has completed a project to improve residential recycling.

In June, club members began a three-month service, collecting recyclables from Alger County residents for $2 per bag on Monday afternoons. According to Kiwanis Recycling Club committee member Barry Hoover, the dumpster used to collect the materials was filled to near capacity each week. Then, the group sent what they had collected to Recycle 906 in Marquette County.

The Kiwanis Club also conducted a survey to find out what residents would like to see in a recycling program.

“We spend time with each of our new clients that came in and asked what they wanted,” Hoover said. “We learned a lot.”

Participants were asked how they would prefer recycling to be collected. Hoover says the majority were in favor of curbside pickup. However, results were mixed as to how people want to pay for a county recycling service.

“Would it be by a new tax, or would it be per bag?” explained Hoover. “This came to about fifty-fifty.”

Kiwanis members also asked volunteers which materials should be included in recycling.

“Some of the things that I would say probably 90% of the people wanted were glass recycling and hazardous waste,” said Hoover.

The group is now compiling those survey results.

Hoover says the goal is not just to make recycling easier; it is to extend the life of landfills.

“We’re going to need landfills from now on I think, for a long time,” he said. “Extending the service of those and properly recycling is very, very important for us to do the right thing.”

The Kiwanis Club plans to present its findings to county and city leaders in late October.

For updates on the recycling project and other Alger County Kiwanis Club activities, visit the group’s Facebook page.

