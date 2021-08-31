Advertisement

Youth bear hunt drawing announced

Three bear tags were donated to take U.P. youth on the hunt
Game camera caught a bear sniffing around traps
Game camera caught a bear sniffing around traps
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County organization has announced the winners of a bear tag drawing. Hardcore Scripture Outdoors originally only had one bear tag for a youth hunt, but thanks to the community, two more tags were donated.

Bear tags are extremely rare, and that’s why the non-profit youth mentorship program wants to give kids a rewarding experience. Three kids entered, Chloe, Xavier and Dante, and all will be able to participate thanks to donations.

“It’s pretty emotional that the public supports and supports kids getting into the outdoors and growing the sport of hunting and the outdoor tradition in the U.P.,” said Joe Bottesi, Hardcore Scripture Outdoors President.

Each child will have an opportunity to hunt at different times from September through October. The hunt will take place on donated private property, and traps are already being set daily.

