Volunteers needed for UPAWS Strut Your Mutt fundaiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is preparing for their annual Strut your Mutt fundraiser and they need help. Volunteers are needed almost all positions for the event which is set for September 18 at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. The UPAWS Volunteer Coordinator says all the volunteers they get are very important to their mission.

“We love our volunteers that volunteer here in the shelter, they’re fantastic, dog walking, cat cleaning, but volunteers that volunteer outside of the shelter at fundraisers and such are extremely important also and don’t forget that they’re giving back to the animals,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

This will be the 16th year for strut your mutt. If you’re interested in volunteering you can find out more information by clicking here.

