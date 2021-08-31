Advertisement

US Army Corps of Engineers crew rescues bald eagle in Soo Locks

Derick Boat Operator, Kevin Huhn, used a broom to bring the drenched eagle aboard.
USACE SSM Derick Boat Operator, Kevin Huhn, and the bald eagle he rescued in the Soo Locks on...
USACE SSM Derick Boat Operator, Kevin Huhn, and the bald eagle he rescued in the Soo Locks on Aug. 26, 2021.(USACE SSM)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A bald eagle was rescued last week by some crew members at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sault Ste. Marie (SSM) Office.

According to USACE officials, the eagle was swimming in the Soo Locks when spotted by the crew on Thursday, Aug. 26.

In the video below, you can see SSM’s Derick Boat Operator, Kevin Huhn, used a broom to bring the drenched eagle aboard.

The bald eagle was taken to the Sault Animal Hospital, where he was left to be checked out and to dry off. He was at the animal hospital for a few hours, before he was released without incident the same evening.

