The UPside - August 30, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Karla McCutcheon, the Marquette County Junior Golf Association vice president.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Karla McCutcheon, the Marquette County Junior Golf Association vice president and nine-hole secretary.

She helps with the overall organization of Marquette County Junior Golf and it’s 225 golfers, along with helping them learn the sport along the way.

Learn more about McCutcheon and the junior golf program in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Karla McCutcheon was chosen as this week's TV6 UPsider.
