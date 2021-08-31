Summer tourism increases in 2021 for Marquette County, Pictured Rocks

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the summer tourism season comes to an end, towns and attractions across the Upper Peninsula have seen an increase in visitors from last season.

Marquette County hotels report a busier season this year than they had in 2020. According to Travel Marquette executive director Susan Estler, the increase is largely due to the return of local staples like Blueberry Fest, Ore to Shore, and Harbor Fest.

“Having actual events gives people motivation to come to the U.P. and come to Marquette County,” said Estler.

Estler says the boost in visitors still does not match the county’s numbers for 2018 or 2019. Labor Day weekend is expected to bring another wave of tourists.

In Munising, the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore had a record 1.2 million visitors in 2020. With 758,028 visitors recorded through July, the area is on track to beat that number this year.

“Probably with COVID, people were just hitting the road,” said Pictured Rocks chief of interpretation and education Susan Reece. “We might be seeing those numbers again, but I think some of it’s tied to schools. If kids are going back to school, maybe it’ll drop a little bit, but if they’re going to school remotely, maybe they’ll be on the road.”

The Mackinac Bridge saw increased traffic as well this summer, both compared to last year and pre-pandemic years. This July, the bridge saw 641,696 travelers, compared to 572,522 in 2020 and 612,890 in 2019.

Looking ahead to fall, the colors of changing leaves always draw tourists to Marquette County. However, with the pandemic still looming, Estler says there is no way to predict the numbers just yet.

“We’re just kind of waiting to see what happens with COVID, if we’re going to be looking at social distancing and masking again in the future,” she said.

Campgrounds at Pictured Rocks are already booked through September and much of October. Reece encourages guests to plan ahead before making a trip to the National Lakeshore.

