Advertisement

Seasonably cool air ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure will control conditions for a few days as it stays north of the Upper Peninsula. This will lead to a light northerly wind flow. We will maintain dry conditions with temperatures near normal. Then, clouds increase on Thursday ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring some light rain by Friday.

Today: AM patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s north, mid-70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds

>Highs: Near 70° north, mid-70s south

Thursday: Morning sunshine followed by clouds increasing. Then, evening light showers in the west

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Friday: Cloudy with light rain showers, mainly in the morning

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with pop up light showers

>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy with light sprinkles along a northerly wind flow

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the north

>Highs: Continued 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Latest News

Daytime highs stay close to seasonal throughout the week as high pressure builds over the region.
Mild and pleasant weather across the U.P. for the next several days
dry for a few
Ending the month with a nice trend
Partly cloudy skies Monday with a chance of drizzle in some areas, NW breezes and seasonal temps.
Mild breeze to Monday as cooler, drier air filters in this week
Some of the storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpour.
Chance of t-storms & fog overnight, then gradually clearing Sunday