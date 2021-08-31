Seasonably cool air ahead

High pressure will control conditions for a few days as it stays north of the Upper Peninsula. This will lead to a light northerly wind flow. We will maintain dry conditions with temperatures near normal. Then, clouds increase on Thursday ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring some light rain by Friday.

Today: AM patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s north, mid-70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds

>Highs: Near 70° north, mid-70s south

Thursday: Morning sunshine followed by clouds increasing. Then, evening light showers in the west

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Friday: Cloudy with light rain showers, mainly in the morning

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with pop up light showers

>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy with light sprinkles along a northerly wind flow

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the north

>Highs: Continued 60s

