Seasonably cool air ahead
High pressure will control conditions for a few days as it stays north of the Upper Peninsula. This will lead to a light northerly wind flow. We will maintain dry conditions with temperatures near normal. Then, clouds increase on Thursday ahead of our next disturbance, which will bring some light rain by Friday.
Today: AM patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny
>Highs: Upper 60s north, mid-70s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds
>Highs: Near 70° north, mid-70s south
Thursday: Morning sunshine followed by clouds increasing. Then, evening light showers in the west
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Friday: Cloudy with light rain showers, mainly in the morning
>Highs: Upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with pop up light showers
>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy with light sprinkles along a northerly wind flow
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the north
>Highs: Continued 60s
