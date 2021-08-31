Samantha Tery named Director of Operations at Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has named Samantha Terry as the Director of Athletic Operations. In her role, Terry is responsible for handling day to day operations for the Director of Athletics, organizing and executing all athletic department events, executing game contracts and event schedules, and assisting the Manager of Budget & Planning and the Director of Advertising Sales with budgetary and invoicing in advertising and marketing areas. Terry began her duties in June.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to work as the Director of Athletic Operations at Michigan Tech,” Terry said. “Finding my way back into athletics has always been a dream of mine and I am excited to be able to do just that, here at Michigan Tech.

“I would like to thank Dr. Suzanne Sanregret and the rest of the hiring committee for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to help contribute towards our mission of providing nationally recognized programs that serve our community, promote academic excellence and develop leaders with this exceptional staff.”

“I’m excited to welcome Sam to our department,” Sanregret said. “Her background and experiences in collegiate athletics fits perfectly with the needs of our department and fills many roles and responsibilities. She will help us continue to build our athletic and recreation programs, not only within daily operations but also advancing other areas within the department.”

Terry comes to Michigan Tech after serving as the Community Involvement Coordinator for Skogen’s Festival Foods in De Pere, Wis. for two years. While there, she helped coordinate events, assisted with company projects, and served as volunteer coordinator and customer service specialist for various events throughout the year.

Terry also served as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis. during the 2019-20 season. On top of basketball activities, she mentored student-athletes to help prepare them for post-college plans and recruited potential future basketball players for St. Norbert.

In 2018, Terry earned a Master’s in Applied Leadership for Teaching & Learning from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She earned her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education in 2017. Terry spent her time on the basketball team while at UWGB, serving as team captain for two seasons and helping lead her team to the NCAA Tournament three years in a row under Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Famer, and Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth.

Terry replaces Alane Isaacson who had been with Michigan Tech Athletics for 21 years and the University for 31 total years. Isaacson retired in June as the Assistant to the Athletic Director

“I would like to thank Alane Isaacson for 21 years of service,” added Sanregret. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best in retirement.”

