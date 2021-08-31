NMU alum writes song for new recruitment video

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Derek Hall, Chief Operating Officer for Northern Michigan University decided he wanted a song written specifically about campus life, he knew it had to be produced by a former student.

Jay Rayome says he was thrilled to compose such a piece.

The song will be used in an upcoming recruitment video for NMU. A full music video will be released October 1.

