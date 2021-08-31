Mild and pleasant weather across the U.P. for the next several days

Building high pressure from the Canadian Prairies brings drier, cooler air to the U.P. to start the week. Its associated northwesterly flow does bring a light-to-moderate concentration of smoke particles from active wildfires in Manitoba and Minnesota -- EGLE’s latest Air Quality Index information still reported ‘good’ (keep updated here).

The high pressure eventually breaks down towards the second half of the week, as a series of upstream systems produce rain showers over Upper Michigan towards the weekend.

Tuesday: Chance of patchy morning fog (especially in the western interior), otherwise mostly sunny and mild; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s (warmer inland south)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers west in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; mild and humid

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70

Monday, Labor Day: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

