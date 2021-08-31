Marquette County Health Department distributes Narcan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is making life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan available to the public. It was part of the department’s recognition of National Drug Overdose Awareness Day Tuesday.

The Narcan came with educational information about it’s use and about opioids. According to data from the CDC, there were more than 93,000 drug overdoses last year and more than three quarters of those were attributed to opioids.

“Today is an important day to bring awareness to the fact that people are overdosing from opioids and other drugs and we’re trying to combat that with Narcan and other measures such as education,” said Jennifery Eyler, Health Educator and Marquette County Cares Coalition Coordinator.

The Marquette County Cares Coalition teamed up with Great Lakes Recovery to host the event in Marquette and in Ishpeming.

