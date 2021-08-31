Marquette City Commission requests more information for rezoning Catholic Diocese property

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission took up the issue of a proposed women’s recovery house on property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Marquette. Monday night the commission held a public hearing on the rezoning of that property which is currently zoned for medium density residential.

The plan is to change it to multiple family residential. But during the hearing, a representative from Catholic Social Services said the Diocese is no longer looking to turn that property into a recovery house.

“With that piece of information the Commission is requesting a little more clarification on that use, now, the rezoning still needs to occur and the Diocese is keeping that request in for rezoning in order to conform with the actual appropriate use which is, right now, not conforming with that,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

Currently the building is used by the diocese for visiting priests, clergy and laypeople. The commission voted 7-2 in favor of delaying a decision until the next meeting. Commissioners Stonehouse and Mayer voted no. The issue will be before the commission during their next regular meeting in September.

