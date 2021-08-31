Advertisement

Marquette City Commission requests more information for rezoning Catholic Diocese property

Planning for women's recovery center continues amid concerns from neighbors
Planning for women's recovery center continues amid concerns from neighbors(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission took up the issue of a proposed women’s recovery house on property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Marquette. Monday night the commission held a public hearing on the rezoning of that property which is currently zoned for medium density residential.

The plan is to change it to multiple family residential. But during the hearing, a representative from Catholic Social Services said the Diocese is no longer looking to turn that property into a recovery house.

“With that piece of information the Commission is requesting a little more clarification on that use, now, the rezoning still needs to occur and the Diocese is keeping that request in for rezoning in order to conform with the actual appropriate use which is, right now, not conforming with that,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

Currently the building is used by the diocese for visiting priests, clergy and laypeople. The commission voted 7-2 in favor of delaying a decision until the next meeting. Commissioners Stonehouse and Mayer voted no. The issue will be before the commission during their next regular meeting in September.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter stands on a portion of burnt forest on Isle Royale National Park.
Isle Royale fire continues to grow
Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
People marching in downtown Marquette to protect voting rights.
Dozens march in Marquette to protect voting rights

Latest News

The Halloween Superstore
Halloween Superstore now open inside Westwood Mall
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western UP health providers ready to test for COVID
The rough draft map for Michigan House districts.
Redistricting commission starts drawing UP lines
KBIC President Chris Swartz speaks about the Jondreau Decision during Monday's event.
KBIC celebrates 50th anniversary of court decision to reaffirm treaty rights