MARESA receives $7,400 grant for PPE within Marquette County schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of dollars in grant money is helping Marquette County schools get PPE for the new school year.

The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency received $7,400 from the Community Foundation of Marquette County and United Way.

The money came from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and is being used to help with the cost of needed PPE supplies in Marquette County districts.

“MARESA is actually helping administer this grant and they will help coordinate with each one of the schools to determine what the needs are and how the funds can be best spent,” said Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO Zosia Eppensteiner, who said the need for more masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies in schools is high.

“We just really felt strongly that if the response from the schools were so immediate that the needs are there that this was exactly what the funds were established for. So, we really want to stay true to that donor intent and provide the funding when it’s most needed,” she said.

United Way of Marquette County Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said he feels it’s important to get kids back to in-person learning and hopes the grant will help keep students and staff healthier and in school longer.

“If this was a way to help get them back in that environment and keep them there for longer, then it was a win win,” Rickauer said.

And although the grant is going towards these supplies, he said there’s still more needed.

“Ideally if someone in the community hears a story and can go out and add to it then that would be great because we are helping the need but we’re not solving it,” he said.

MARESA is currently working to identify the specific needs for supplies within schools.

