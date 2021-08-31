Advertisement

Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford man is facing charges for having online sexual conversations with minors.

66-year-old Jeffrey Allen McGillviray was arrested on Thursday, August 26th, and posted bond.

According to the Michigan State Police, an investigation was prompted by the FBI.

McGillviray has been charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted McGillviray faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Latest News

Halloween Superstore now open inside Westwood Mall
Halloween Superstore now open inside Westwood Mall
Redistricting commission starts drawing UP lines
Redistricting commission starts drawing UP lines
KBIC celebrates 50th anniversary of court decision to reaffirm treaty rights
KBIC celebrates 50th anniversary of court decision to reaffirm treaty rights
Vaccine clinic opens in Florence County
Vaccine clinic opens in Florence County