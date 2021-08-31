Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford man is facing charges for having online sexual conversations with minors.

66-year-old Jeffrey Allen McGillviray was arrested on Thursday, August 26th, and posted bond.

According to the Michigan State Police, an investigation was prompted by the FBI.

McGillviray has been charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted McGillviray faces up to 20 years in prison.

