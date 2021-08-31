Iron Mountain pickleball group accepting new members

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Jimmie Liu is one of dozens of pickleball players in the Stanton Street Iron Mountain Pickleball group, but he’s the only world champion. Liu won the 1993 Badminton World Games with China. Players say it’s a different experience playing with Liu.

“Playing with Jim is kind of neat because when you’re playing you say to each other ‘you, me, you, me.’ When I play with Jimmie I go ‘you, you, you, you.’ He’s very good,” said Mark Schinderle, Advanced Pickleball Player.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. The racquet is similar to ping pong, the size of the court is identical to doubles badminton, the pickleball looks like a whiffle ball, and the rules are like tennis.

“If you come with a background of tennis, ping pong, racquetball, badminton, you pick up pickleball really fast. That’s why it’s taken off. Because if you put a little bit of time in, you can get pretty good pretty fast.,” Schinderle said.

The group plays in the morning, and members say it’s about growing the game.

“We’re just trying to show the community what the pickleball game is all about. We do play on a regular basis, and we keep having more and more people show up to play,” said Scott McClure, Advanced Pickleball Player.

The youngest player is 12, and people as old as 77 participate.

“All you have to do is show up. We play on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Jim Zukowski, Pickleball Player.

The group has been playing for upwards of three years, with the help of the community.

“We are so thankful for the city for being willing to put these courts up because before this park was not being used,” McClure said.

There is no cost to join, and the group plays from 8 a.m. CT until noon. The advanced players will play from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. CT, and all beginners and intermediate members go after.

