Advertisement

Iron Mountain pickleball group accepting new members

The group plays three times a week in the mornings
The group meets three times a week at the park courts
The group meets three times a week at the park courts(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Jimmie Liu is one of dozens of pickleball players in the Stanton Street Iron Mountain Pickleball group, but he’s the only world champion. Liu won the 1993 Badminton World Games with China. Players say it’s a different experience playing with Liu.

“Playing with Jim is kind of neat because when you’re playing you say to each other ‘you, me, you, me.’ When I play with Jimmie I go ‘you, you, you, you.’ He’s very good,” said Mark Schinderle, Advanced Pickleball Player.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. The racquet is similar to ping pong, the size of the court is identical to doubles badminton, the pickleball looks like a whiffle ball, and the rules are like tennis.

“If you come with a background of tennis, ping pong, racquetball, badminton, you pick up pickleball really fast. That’s why it’s taken off. Because if you put a little bit of time in, you can get pretty good pretty fast.,” Schinderle said.

The group plays in the morning, and members say it’s about growing the game.

“We’re just trying to show the community what the pickleball game is all about. We do play on a regular basis, and we keep having more and more people show up to play,” said Scott McClure, Advanced Pickleball Player.

The youngest player is 12, and people as old as 77 participate.

“All you have to do is show up. We play on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Jim Zukowski, Pickleball Player.

The group has been playing for upwards of three years, with the help of the community.

“We are so thankful for the city for being willing to put these courts up because before this park was not being used,” McClure said.

There is no cost to join, and the group plays from 8 a.m. CT until noon. The advanced players will play from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. CT, and all beginners and intermediate members go after.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Game camera caught a bear sniffing around traps
Youth bear hunt drawing announced
WLUC File Photo
Volunteers needed for UPAWS Strut Your Mutt fundaiser
The money came from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
MARESA receives $7,400 grant for PPE within Marquette County schools